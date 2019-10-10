Street repairs nearly complete

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– A nearly 1 million dollar project is almost complete. The city made some improvements to the streets. Repavement was done from 3rd and Jefferson to Front and Jefferson Streets. The project manager says it’s a project that was much needed.

It cost around 950,000 dollars. The water mains were replaced, and after that the street replacement started. They pulled up the old pavement and put in new. They also layed down red brick crosswalks. The restaurants benefited too. They were able to get more room between the curbs and sidewalks for outdoor cafes. Now, after months of construction the roads opened completely back up to traffic. The project manager says this was important for the city. There’s still a bit more work to be done. Striping will be put on the streets. They’re hoping to have that done next week.