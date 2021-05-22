Street re-named to honor Tuskegee Airmen

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of distinguished veterans were honored in a street-renaming ceremony this afternoon in Rantoul.

A portion of Century Boulevard will now be named Tuskegee Airmen Boulevard.

The Business Center held the special event to recognize the nation’s first black military airmen in World War 2.

One veteran who was there says this was needed sooner.

“I am just glad that they were apart of this community as African Americans. African Americans need more recognizition, I would say. This is outstanding,” says Dayvon McCarrell.

The street name will start near the Business Center at the corner of Veterans Parkway and extends south to Chandler Road.

It is also located near the former Chanute Air Force Base, which is where the airmen first trained.