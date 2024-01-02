VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not just packages that are lost — so are people, after street names were changed in Villa Grove.

For years, Villa Grove had streets with confusing names. Over the summer, the city picked different ones, but the solution may have made the problem worse.

In June, the city still had an East Elm Street and a South Elm Street that never connected. Essentially, they were two different streets with the same name. Now, Elm, Walnut and Front Streets have all been changed to Wilson Street, Vine Street and Harrison Avenue, respectively.

But when names change, GPS doesn’t immediately adjust.

Mary Conine lives on East Vine Street, which used to be Walnut Street.

“My kids’ Christmas presents were all lost in the mail,” she said. “Thankfully, the people who got them did bring them back, but it was very concerning because I didn’t know if my kids would get their presents on time.”

City administrators say the problem had been kicked down the road for too long. Emergency responders were having difficulty discerning the two different Elm and Walnut Streets.

Now, Jeff Markel, who changed his address to a new street name after the city offered him the opportunity, feels like it’s just one more address to deal with in an already confusing system.

“My address was posted by the post office incorrectly,” he said. “That creates another problem, because they don’t know how to fix it.”

Markel said the problem is everyone uses a different GPS system to navigate. Some have been updated, some haven’t.

“When you’ve got three different people, and you have one miscommunication, it’s not fun,” he said.

Markel said the name spelled on his street sign doesn’t match the post office’s listing, and it makes it difficult to change your license, checks and other information when you don’t know what the official address really is.

“The list is overwhelming, what it entails,” he said. “And then you have to deal with the post office.”

Both Markel and Conine agree street names were confusing before. Now, they’re the ones feeling confused.

“Before they were changed, everything was fine,” Conine said. “I mean, we didn’t have any problems.”

Villa Grove administrators said they got help from State Senator Chapin Rose to reach out to Google and Apple Maps, but a FedEx driver in the neighborhood said their GPS system still shows the old street names. So, there are still some adjustments to be made.