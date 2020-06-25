Street gang members sentenced for violence, murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said 13 members of the Peoria street gang, “Bomb Squad,” were sentenced over the past two weeks.

The members were originally convicted in December 2019 for “conspiring under the RICO statute…to commit murder, attempted murder, arson, drug trafficking and gun violence to protect itself, its members, and associates from rival gangs and to protect the standing and reputation of the gang from 2013 to 2018.” Evidence showed their involvement in four murders, over 20 shootings and two residential arson incidents.

Officials said some of the victims of these crimes included an 11-year-old girl that was hit by a bullet that went through the front of the home in which she was sleeping. She was hurt by the bullet. A Bradley University freshman was also a victim. Officials said she was a bystander in April 2018 when a bullet went through the head of a rival gang member and killed her.

Officials said the names and sentences of these gang members are as follows:

Eugene Haywood Life plus 10 years Torieuanno White 40 years Ezra Johnson 37 years Lloyd Dotson 35 years Keith Gregory 30 years Jahlin Wilson 29 years Lance Washington 28 years Raevaughn Rogers 20 years Kenwan Crowe 20 years Mytrez Flora 20 years Kentrevion Watkins 19 years Andre Neal-Ford 14 years Sherman Williams 12 1/2 years

Officials said each of the defendants has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Services since charges were returned by a grand jury in June 2018. Each person will be sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons to serve their sentence.