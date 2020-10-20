Stratton receives dual-language grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign school just got a grant for its new fourth grade dual-language classroom.

Stratton Academy for the Arts is one of only five Midwest schools to get this money from the FACE Foundation.

Tt help supports French-American Cultural Exchange in Education and the Arts. The program launched in 2017.

It was the first in Illinois outside the Chicago area. The money will be used for classroom materials.

“I want my students to hopefully see what our classroom looks like now. And then, as we get all of these materials, and we start using them, that this is what it means. This is why we’re getting this, this is how special the program is and how unique it is. And this grant is for you. This is for Stratton, this is for our class, and this is for all the kids that are going to come next. So I want to build off of that,” says Erica Rudolph, who is the fourth grade dual-language teacher.

The dual-language program is now offered to students in pre-k through fourth grade.