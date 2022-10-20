SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction.

Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine of over $11,000.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that started on June 3, 2021. Police found an abandoned car that day on a trail that led to Sassafras Pond in Hidden Springs and were told by a witness that Newlin was the one driving it. A search of the car turned up a glass bubble pipe containing meth residue, three hypodermic needles and 12 unfired shotgun shells.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s office said Newlin was previously convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. That conviction and felon status was the underlying felony for the commission of these latest offenses.