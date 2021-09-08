Strangers save woman’s life

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — “I was definitely terrified to be honest. It was just kind of scary,” Samantha Griffith, saved woman’s life, said.

That’s because that 16- year old did chest compressions and saved a woman’s life. Two young women sprung into action to save another person’s life.

What started as a normal day of work for some employees, changed drastically when a woman fell unconscious at a McDonald’s drive thru, but thankfully, she had two women who jumped into action.

“Its crazy. It really is. I didn’t really think I would ever do this at this age to be honest. I’m a cadet so it was exciting, nerve-wracking, scary, all of the above,” Griffith said.

What started as a normal work shift at McDonald’s in Monticllo took a turn for employees, when a woman stopped breathing in the drive thru.

“The gentleman was like speechless and all I heard was one of my crewmembers be like is she okay? So then I looked over and she wasn’t like breathing, she was unconscious, so I asked the gentleman, I was like d you need help sir and he was like yeah I think so,” Rusty Kramer said.

Rusty Kramer ran outside to the car. She opened the door and tried to get the woman to regain consciousness. Then she had the driver pull over.

“That’s when I called 911. We get her out and start chest compressions. The next thing I know Sam comes out, which is my fellow crew member, who also is certified for CPR. So she was a big help as well,” Kramer said.

This was 16- year old Samantha Griffith’s last day working at McDonalds. She was making cheeseburgers, when her manager came up to her.

“I was asked if I had my CPR license and I said yes. Then she said I need you outside,” Griffith said.

She didn’t expect what she saw when she hurried outside.

“I run outside and I see Rusty on the phone and trying to perform CPR, so I just ran out there and was like move over so I just performed CPR compressions,” Griffith said.

First responders quickly arrived. The two girls say the woman is doing okay.

“In that moment, I wasn’t thinking. It was like fight or flight kicked in. This is what I know I need to do so I did it because you know we’re just human. Your human instincts of like helping another person,” Kramer said.

Griffith encourages people to get certified because you never know when you may need to save someone’s life.

“I recommend people getting certified for CPR. It could help in the long run with everybody,” Griffith said.

Griffith told me she’s CPR certified because she wants to be a firefighter when she grows up. She also wants to go into the air force, but she didn’t expect to be saving people already at 16- years old.