CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man’s life was saved after a stranger pulled him out of a house fire on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Brush College Road and Weldon Springs State Park. A school bus driver called in the fire, reporting heavy smoke. First responders found a house fully engulfed in fire, with the victim already evacuated. The Clinton Fire Department said more than 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

The victim lived in the home alone and was the only person hurt. His family said a complete stranger pulled him to safety.

“It was fully engulfed, and we utilized everyone’s assistance and manpower in water,” said Blake Weldon, Clinton Fire Department Engineer. “Probably 20,000 gallons or more of water was used to extinguish the fire.”

Clinton firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. The family of the victim said they would like to thank the stranger who pulled their loved one to safety.