Strange chirping meant to keep birds away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An odd sound coming from the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive is there to prevent birds from perching on the Red Lobster patio.

The restaurant set up a bird repellent system as their customers were having trouble eating outside. The sound is a high-pitched chirp and natural predator noises. It helps the business keep them away, as opposed to removing the nests themselves. It even works on the infamous Canada Goose.

Prospect has a number of geese as the birds like to gather in the retention ponds along the road’s store fronts. More than 50 geese were spotted near the road on Wednesday.

So far, Red Lobster is the only shop to use the system against the birds.