Storms strike Vermilion County

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strong winds set off storm sirens in Vermilion County.

Now, parts of town are coping with flooding and damage.

Sunday afternoon’s round of storms brought wind, rain, and hail.

A flash flood warning went into effect until 8:00 p.m. for southeastern Vermilion County and East Central Illinois.

Westville got up to four inches of rain.

A few people we spoke with took this in stride, because the rain that came with it is what they’ve been hoping for.

“The grass is so dry, I’ve not been able to mow for like, probably a month now (it seems like). But hopefully this will do it, and then hopefully I can get out so I can start mowing again, so, you know, my yard will look good again,” said T.J. Hancock.