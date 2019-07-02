Storm’s delayed impact

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Power has been restored to several places including the courthouse, library and Busey Bank. Ameren representatives say a fuse melted or blew out because of the storm over the weekend.

County facilities director Dana Brenner says the source was probably struck Sunday then, combined with the high temperatures and stress put on the air conditioning system, the fuses blew.

Several businesses and facilities were without power for about 30 minutes. All power has been restored.

The size of the courthouse made it difficult to restore all the power at once, so some fuses were blown and had to be worked on.