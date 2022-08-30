CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening.

Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain.

At one point, over 15,000 customers were out of power in Illinois. That number remains over 1,000 as of 5:30a Tuesday morning.

Hardest hit was Vermilion County, where local officials reported over 30 instances of trees and power lines down.

Two reports of transformers catching fire also came in from that area.

A wind gust of 74 mph was measured near Sullivan during the storm. No damage was immediately reported in the area, but officials were expected to survey areas once the sun came up Tuesday morning.

In Sangamon County, a wind gust of 63 mph was measured on the west side of Springfield in Farmingdale.

Damage to trees was reported in Ashland, blocking part of Route 97 before crews could clear the roadway.

In Livingston County, golf ball size hail was reported with a storm near Cornell.

Macon and Piatt Counties also had strong winds push through. Damage to trees was reported near Argenta, with a corridor of strong winds pushing southeast towards Cerro Gordo. Doppler radar estimated wind gusts of 60-70 mph in that area during the storms.

In Northern Illinois, significant winds in storms earlier Monday caused widespread tree and powerline damage in parts of Will and Kankakee Counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in place there warned of “destructive” storms with 80 mph winds possible.

Widespread damage was reported to trees and powerlines from Bradley and Peotone east into Indiana.