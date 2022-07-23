COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.

Hardest hit was Colfax and Anchor, where 70 mph winds were measured. Widespread tree damage was reported in Colfax, and power remained out Saturday Night to several hundred customers in the area.

Heavy rain came down quickly in Colfax, where local observers measured nearly 5″ of rain in a few hours. Flash flooding was reported in the area.

Ridgeview School District sent a text to staff asking all to stay out of the building until further notice. Heavy rain caused flooding in the basement.

District Staff said they have a significant amount of water in the sub basement and boiler room, and 3+ inches of rain in classrooms in the basement.

They ask that nobody enters the building until further notice.

Power has been cut to the school building due to the flooding.

Golf ball size hail was also confirmed near Colfax during the storms. Reports of hail came from near Fairbury towards Saybrook.

Hail near Colfax, courtesy Kristina Lynn Antonio

A semi jackknifed on the road on Route 47 north of Gibson City. The driver was reportedly uninjured.

Photo courtesy Lisa Ann

Route 47 was closed briefly to allow crews to remove the semi from the side of the road.

