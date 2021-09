GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – People are reporting some minor damage to property across the Gibson City area.

Rob Schmitt with Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services says the storm didn’t cause any structural damage, but some of the exterior parts of the building experienced some cosmetic damage.

Patients and hospital services have not been impacted.

