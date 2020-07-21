Storm damages village; lightning strikes tree

THOMASBORO , Ill. (WCIA) — Neighborhoods in Thomasboro were hit hard by the afternoon storm today.

We spoke to one person who saw a tree get struck by a lightning.

“I’ve been here exactly 3 years and I’ve not seen anything like this… Two downbursts like this in two weeks is kind of unnerving,” says resident Scott Denison.

Winds were strong and trees were ripped apart and scattered everywhere. One tree fell on top of power lines. Ameren was on-site fixing the damages.

“Well I was looking through my my sunroom door to my left and I saw what looked to be like leaves blowing around in a big, wide rotation and that frighten me so I started to take off. I didnt hear anything so I came back and saw my neighbors branch on his roof,” Denison says.

He also says the Village of Thomasboro was quick to clean up and offer help.