Storm Damage Shuts Down US-67 in Cass County

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms affected parts of Cass and Morgan Counties earlier Monday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for storms with large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning after 1p.

As the storms rolled on through, the Cass County Sheriff’s office reports that at least 20 power poles were blown down between Beardstown and Arenzville Road. As a result, US-67 is closed until crews can repair the damage.

Detours are set in place until the road is open. Ameren expects that to occur by Tuesday Morning.