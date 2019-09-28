Storm causes flooding, power outage

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Severe storms hit central Illinois last night. Heavy rain, high wind, and even hail continued through the area Friday night.
Flooding has been reported in Peoria and power outages have been reported in some of Danville, Decatur, and other cities in central Illinois.
Ameren reported that an estimated 1,560 residents are without power. They posted this message on their social media:
“Crews worked throughout the night after severe storms impacted central Illinois. They will continue to work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers.”