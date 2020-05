CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some stores were seen temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon.

Those stores were Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Binny’s, Slumberland and Kohl’s. This comes on the same day that a group broke into stores at the Market Place Mall.

Target, Sam’s Club, Best Buy and Slumberland stores are all closed in Champaign #WCIA — Christie Battista WCIA (@CBattistaTV) May 31, 2020

Sam’s Club in #Champaign is currently closed. All the doors are blocked with cases of water @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/2938x2yIwO — Jess Kunz (@WCIAJessica) May 31, 2020

Walmart in Savoy has also temporarily closed.