CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fearing the spread of coronavirus from students at UI connected to Wuhan, the heart of the outbreak, many people have turned to wearing surgical masks.

Many stores are having trouble keeping stocked. Fresh International Market says they sold out of their small supply. Both ACE Hardware stores in town say they are running low on masks, and have had to put in an order for more. They say they see a mix of students and people who live in town looking for them.