Stores getting busy ahead of Valentine’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In previous years, Valentine’s Day has not been a staple for flora gems in Champaign.

Usually, they expect Christmas and Chanukah to be their biggest weekends. But this year has been an exception.

“I attribute it to people being less out and about because of that they really want to treat their valentines this year,” store owner Valerie Swain said. “People have really wanted to celebrate their love through these hard times, and they’ve chosen a gift that will last a lifetime.”

She said many significant others in Champaign can expect a ring on Valentine’s Day.

While some gifts may last a lifetime, while others may last just an afternoon. For Edible Arrangements, Valentine’s Day is routine. They say they’ve been preparing for this weekend since New Years.

“This is the busiest week out of the year,” manager Byron Coleman said. “Nothing compares to it, and it’s extremely busy but it’s good to keep up with the business.”

They say this year was no exception, and being able to help others make their loved ones happy, especially during a pandemic, is something they consider an honor.

Owners in Champaign said they’re expecting it to be even busier on Valentine’s Day.