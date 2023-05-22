CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign women were hurt earlier this month in a fight-turned-shooting, and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.

The shooting happened on May 13 at Champaign’s Mach 1 gas station, located at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Officials said that around 3 a.m., an impromptu gathering took place in the gas station’s parking lot. The 40-year-old station employee denied entry to the convivence store for several members of the crowd, and a fight broke out.

Officials said that among other things, a baseball bat was used in a battery during the melee. When officers were called to the gas station a short time later, they saw a battery in progress and heard a gunshot quickly after.

As the crowd dispersed, the officers found that the employee had been shot in the right shoulder and had been bruised during the battery. Another woman, 36 years old, was hurt in the head during the melee.

Both victims were treated at the scene for their injuries before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Champaign Police are asking any homeowner, business or witness in the area to review footage from exterior surveillance cameras or cell phones to see if any suspicious people or vehicles were recorded. Such footage, officials said, could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who has video footage or other information regarding this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips submitted through these methods are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the submitted information.