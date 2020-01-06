Stone Creek Golf Course to close

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials say after 20 years, Stone Creek Golf Course is closing.

In a press release, officials with The Atkins Group said,”We want to inform you that after several years of efforts to make the golf course a financially viable business, we have not been successful in doing so.” They continued to say the golf course is suffering the same effects as other courses around the country including waning demands for golf and escalating operation costs.

They say they are moving forward with a plan to redevelop the golf course. “We have done a lot of work in an effort to provide a development solution that will provide more natural green open space, walking trails and other community benefits.”

Stone Creek Golf and Pro Shop will close January 31st. Attie’s Bar and Grill will close January 17. Customers can contact the Pro Shop to get a full refund for all paid season golf passes.