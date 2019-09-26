Stolen village truck to be returned soon

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Rossville had one of their public works trucks stolen a couple of weeks ago. It has since been found, but the suspected thief drove it all the way to Canton, Georgia.

Now the village is sending someone to go get it. The Rossville police chief got on an airplane, headed to Georgia. He’ll be bringing back the stolen truck.

The people in the village tell me they’re glad to get it back.

“I got a call from the mayor saying he was notifying all the board members that the truck was gone and it had been stolen and he didn’t know where it was or how it happened,” Joseph Buck says.

It was taken from a village employee’s driveway on a Friday night. After the village board was told about the theft. They got a plan together.

“We had a meeting the next day to discuss it and decided we would have to live without it for the time being,” Buck explains.

But he says that didn’t cause much of a strain on the public works department. They were still able to get their work done despite the missing truck. Police say the person who stole the truck took it on a more than 550-mile drive before it was found in Canton, Georgia. But plans have already started to get it back where it belongs, and the village is preparing themselves for any damage it could have.

“But I heard they took the vinyl off of the truck that said Rossville maintenance service,” Buck says. “When he gets back we’ll know more about what’s missing.”

Inside the truck was a lowe’s home improvement store card. Village officials say it was used for a large amount at a store in champaign. He says he hopes whatever was bought is still in the bed of the truck.

The village and the police department are working on plans to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. They had gotten this truck only a few weeks ago.