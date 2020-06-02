Stolen merchandise recovered from abandoned vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to a possible burglary at Walmart Monday night. It happened about 11:45 pm, in the 1900-block of West Morton.

It was reported multiple suspects broke a door to gain entrance, stole several items and fled the scene.

Officers responding saw a maroon Chevrolet Impala speeding from the scene and tried to conduct a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, the abandoned vehicle was found in the 200-block of Caldwell.

Several items believed to have been stolen from the business were recovered in the vehicle. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Morgan County Crime Stoppers

(217) 243 – 7300

Jacksonville Police Department

(217) 479-4630