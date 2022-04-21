SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 20 stolen firearms have been recovered in an investigation of a burglary that happened on April 11 in rural Cantrall.

On April 11, Sangamon County Deputies went to a house on Strode Road after the homeowner reported numerous firearms and a large amount of ammunition were stolen from his property. The stolen firearms included several AR15s, AK47s, shotguns, rifles and pistols.

On April 13, at around 2:35 a.m., deputies attempted to conduct an unrelated traffic stop near the intersection of Clearlake and Milton Avenues. The driver fled and the unoccupied vehicle was located a short distance away. Deputies searched the abandoned vehicle and found a shotgun that had been reportedly stolen in the burglary on Strode Road. The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Thomas J. Hunter was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested a second suspect in the burglary, 27-year-old Jacob D. Miller. He is charged with burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Thomas J. Hunter is now facing additional charges of burglary, theft, and another count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

To date, 22 stolen firearms have been recovered. The recovered firearms include two AR-15, a .44 magnum revolver, a .22 caliber revolver, a .38 special revolver, a FAL semi-automatic rifle, an M1 Carbine, a .30 caliber rifle, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a Remington 700 model rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a .40 caliber pistol, a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun and various other antique or collectible firearms.

Hunter and Miller remain incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail.