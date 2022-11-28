URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards.

The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this person or has any information about the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320.

The police department said anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers here or by phone at 217-373-8477.