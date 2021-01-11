Stock+Field closing all locations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A familiar business chain is shutting down.

Stock+Field says it’s closing all 25 of its stores. That’s including locations in Danville, Tilton, Watseka, Gibson City, and Tazewell County.

Formerly known as ‘Big R’, the company’s website now links to a federal bankruptcy case.

It says there were many challenges in 2020, and the store wasn’t immune to them.

Employees tell WCIA a liquidation sale is going through March.

After more than 55 years, Stock+Field (formerly known as Big R Stores)(“S+F”) is closing its doors at all 25 locations. There have been many challenges in 2020, and Stock+Field was not immune to them. S+F has partnered with providers of new merchandise and will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks. Even (and especially) in a pandemic – the customer should be able to get some wins. We’d like to thank our fantastic employees, our loyal customers, and especially the rural communities we partnered with for so many years. we hope to reopen stores at some point in the future, but for now, please come in, say hello to your favorite employee, and enjoy the ridiculously low prices. This won’t last for long. S+F Closing Statement, CEO Matthew Whebbe

Stock+Field