Still time to register to vote

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Election Day is less than a week a way. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can still cast your ballot. The Macon County Clerk says people who would like to register have to come into the office. They register, and then vote right after. The state is in grace period registration. You need to register in person at the county clerk’s office. Election officials are reminding people it’s best to complete that process before Election Day.

“You can register and vote on Election Day. Because those lines tend to be a little longer and the staff are typically used to just people voting who are already registered, it’s just a little bit slower,” said Josh Tanner, Macon County Clerk. People have until October 29th to request a mail in ballot.