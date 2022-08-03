CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot.

A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will have their art featured at the bus shelter on the corner of Race and Green streets in Urbana.

MTD’s chief of staff, Amy Snyder, said teaming up with Urbana’s arts and culture program was an easy choice.

“They have had tremendous success with their murals program,” said Snyder. “So, you’ve probably seen murals on glass or the murals on utility boxes. And, so, they wanted to do a pilot with the MTD to put a mural on a bus shelter.” Artists have until Thursday night at 5 p.m. to submit an entry. You can do so online.