Still no contract agreement

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education and representatives from the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants met Tuesday evening with a federal mediator to continue contract negotiations.
Both sides spent more than three hours negotiating.
Representatives from both sides says there is progress, but still no agreement.
The next negotiating session is scheduled for January 6, 2020.
