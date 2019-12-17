1  of  24
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arthur Christian School Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 Douglas County Head Start Effingham Schools Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Kansas Schools Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools Neoga Oakland Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Shelbyville South Fork School District 14 Stewardson-Strasburg Teutopolis Schools

Still no contract agreement

News
Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education and representatives from the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants met Tuesday evening with a federal mediator to continue contract negotiations.

Both sides spent more than three hours negotiating.

Representatives from both sides says there is progress, but still no agreement.

The next negotiating session is scheduled for January 6, 2020.

No settlement tonight after three more hours of mediation.  Parties will meet again after the first of the year.

John Nadler
Illinois Federation of Teachers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.