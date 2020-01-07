Still no agreement for teaching assistants’ union

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Decatur Public Schools District (DPS) says they still have not come to an agreement with the teaching assistants’ union.

DPS sent out a press release saying they met with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA) and a federal mediator Monday night. They said after more than three hours of negotiations and productive discussions, they still have not yet made an agreement.

The union and district have been in contract negotiations for months now. They have been going back and forth on several issues. Their main topic of discussion has been health insurance.

They are working on scheduling another negotiation session.