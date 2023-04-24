SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) announced that one eastbound curb lane on Stevenson Drive in Springfield will be closed beginning today, for about a week.

The road is closed in front of CWLP’s Dallman Power Plant and Water Purification Plant complex located at 3100 Stevenson Drive. Officials said this is to accommodate a pipe installation for the lime lagoon project. They said work is expected to last for a week, weather permitting.

Officials said drivers should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays, slow down, and be aware of the construction, repair crews, and equipment in and near roadways.