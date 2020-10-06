Steps to take for voting while in the hospital

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Memorial Health System officials said patients in their five central Illinois hospitals will still be able to vote if they are in the hospital on Election Day (Nov. 3).

“According to state law, a qualified voter admitted to a hospital not more than 14 days before an election is entitled to vote using a vote-by-mail ballot delivered by either a legal family member or someone who is registered to vote in the patient’s precinct,” said officials in a news release. Those who quality to do so must fill out a form from their county clerk’s office that says why the patient is hospitalized and that they will not be able to go to their polling place come November 3. The form must also be filled out by the patient’s physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician’s assistant.

That form must then be taken to the county clerk’s office to be notarized. The representative will get the patient’s ballot. The ballot will then be filled out by the patient. It must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

There are five Memorial Health System hospitals in central Illinois. Those hospitals include the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.