DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Time rewinds this weekend in Danville. The city offers an opportunity to step back into the Revolutionary War and Pioneer Era.

The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting the Revolutionary War Reenactment at the Homestead in Forest Glen Preserve. This free, public event starts at 10 a.m. on September 24 and 25 and lasts till 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The reenactment features an interactive 18th-century encampment and an explosive battle each day. There are fashion shows, competitions and drills throughout the two-day event.

Sunday highlights the Pioneer Craft Day at the cabin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with candle dipping, rail splitting and fry bread cooking. Kid’s games will also be available. Craftspeople will be on the scene to demonstrate the pioneer spirit.

Below is the schedule of all activities. Officials said the event is for all ages to enjoy.