Staying safe, while staying home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The snow kept piling up even as people around Central Illinois were working to clear a path to their homes. That’s why people and pets made their time outside quick, or didn’t go outside at all.

“Right now, we’re just staying inside hunkered down due to the weather. Possibly tomorrow, maybe Friday not sure yet,” Alyssa Purcell, said.

She said she and her nine year old son are finding things to do.

“I’ve just been doing household chores, cleaning, reading books, watching some movies, stuff, life that. Whereas my son, he’s been doing legos, and coloring, and puzzles, and what not. So, we got a lot of stuff to keep us busy for the next few days,” she said.

Being snowed in at home isn’t always fun and games. The American Red Cross said every year hundreds of people are hurt or killed in cold weather. It’s not just from being out in the elements or getting into crashes. People can also put themselves in danger while cooped up in their house.

There are several things they said you should keep an eye on. Like if you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s not near any flammable materials, or that it’s left alone.

If you’re using a fireplace, those same rules apply. Plus, make sure there is plenty of ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Have flashlights and extra batteries ready if you lose power, and make sure to keep your electronics fully charged.

They said to be prepared for anything. They have a full list of things you should be ready for before, during, and after a winter storm like this one. You can see that list on their website here.

Purcell said she feels like she is.

“I also have tons of blankets to keep us warm. So, that’s one reason, but right now we’re pretty comfortable. We’re doing okay,” she said.

As the snow continues to fall across the region, it can get heavy on the power lines. Leading to a higher probability people could lose power.