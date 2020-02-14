Staying safe in extreme cold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are offering safety tips for staying safe in the extreme cold.

Champaign Fire Lieutenant Brian Ball says if you need to run to your car, even if it’s just in the driveway, you need to bundle up. You can slip on the ice and suffer frostbite and hypothermia if you fall down and have trouble getting back up.

As for staying warm indoors, firefighters often see people using alternate sources of heat during the winter. They want to make sure people know keeping stoves and ovens on is dangerous, not only for people in the homes, but firefighters who may have to respond if a fire breaks out.

“For our guys, obviously, slips, trips and falls is a big deal with the ground the way it is, a lot of snow, a lot of ice,” Ball says. “So we have to be very careful with that. If we have a fire, obviously, introducing water into that in a very cold environment makes the problem even worse.”

He says if you have elderly neighbors, check on them as well to make sure they have what they need to stay warm.