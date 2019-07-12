Staying cool for hot weekend ahead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend is going to be another hot one and HVAC companies are getting ready to help. Temperatures could get into the 90s over the next week, which means your ac is going to be working overtime.

One area company says if yours goes out, the first thing you should do is shut the system off. A common problem is coils freezing up. If you shut the system down, it allows it to defrost and a contractor can work on it.

If you notice your ac is blowing air, but it’s not cool, there’s one thing you should do. Check the filter. They also suggest you have box fans on hand in case something happens to your ac. It will help relieve some of the heat until they can get to you.