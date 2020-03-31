Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Ten days after implementing an executive order that banned nonessential work and travel across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday those measures will continue until at least April 30, pushing back the Stay-At-Home order’s original expiration date of April 7.

The order — which took affect on March 21 — was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19: back then, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state had a total of 753 coronavirus cases spanning 26 counties.

As of Tuesday, the state total extends beyond 5,000 cases in at least 52 counties.

“As I’ve said since the beginning, my priority through each and every one of these decisions continues to be as saving as many lives as possible,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “It is based upon (science) that tomorrow I will be signing an executive order to extend…the executive order through the month of April.”

The extension of the Stay-At-Home order also means that both public and private P-12 schools and universities across the state will also remain shuttered; Tuesday was the first day that all schools were required to begin remote or e-learning plans following their closures earlier this month.

Priztker said Tuesday that districts will transition from “Act of God” days to Remote Learning days, in which “absolutely no days need to be made up.”

The governor also detailed state efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois prisons, which includes the Department of Corrections “reviewing the case files of as many low-risk offenders as possible for early release during this crisis.”

Nearly 300 more such people were released as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Pritzker said, adding that the number “has included some of our female inmates who are pregnant or in our women-and-babies program, as well as low-level offenders at the end of their shift.”

Pritzker also spoke directly to healthcare organizations across the state, urging them to not deny service to any patients.

“I want to say to the local hospitals that are near the prison facilities: We will do all that we can to ensure that any patients receive the best care that we can provide,” Pritzker said. “We will work with local departments of public health to get you all the equipment and supports that we can.

“Hospitals that refuse to take on residents of the Department of Corrections will be called out by name, and those that refuse to operate in accordance to their oath will be compelled to do so by law.”

According to a press release, preliminary reports from hospitals statewide as of March 30 show that 41 percent of the state’s ICU beds are “empty” and ready for immediate use. Of the ICU beds currently occupied, 35 percent are filled with COVID-19 patients.

Sixty-eight percent of the state’s ventilators are available as well — of those currently in-use, 24 percent are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Officials say the state remains “within its capacity” to deal with an increased patient load in the wake of the pandemic.

Pritzker has previously faced pushback from Republicans who have urged him to reopen parts of the state if their infection rates remain low; his administration has pointed to the fact that has – and is continuing – to spread to more counties, including those downstate.

You can read the full text of the Executive Order below.

