CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — George Halas is being permanently honored in Chicago with his own statue next to Soldier Field. It was unveiled on Tuesday.

The statue honoring “Papa Bear” is 12 feet tall and made of more than three thousand pounds of bronze. He was the founder and 40-year coach of the Bears.

Halas got his start at the University of Illinois. He graduated in 1918. He lettered in football, basketball and track, and earned his degree in Civil Engineering.