Station to get new fire truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department is getting a new fire truck.

This comes after a crash in August. The city council approved the purchase on Monday.

The new truck will have a 100-foot ladder. Fire Chief Jim Ohl says normally it’s 75-feet long.

“For us and for our guys, it’s huge. It’s a safer piece of equipment. It’s newer technology. We send a ladder truck on each fire that we get so now we’ll have two ladders that are a minimum of 100.”

Decatur fire was temporarily loaned a fire truck from Bloomington as a replacement. The new truck will be arriving early next year.