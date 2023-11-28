SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Electoral candidates braved the freezing cold Monday morning outside the State Board of Elections office. They gathered to come for their chance to be the first person on the ballot for their race next year.

Anyone who was in line before the office opened at 8 a.m. is entered into a lottery. While there isn’t any proven advantage to being the first on a primary ballot, that didn’t stop hundreds of candidates for local, state and national races for showing up first.

“It’s a combination of tradition, I would say,” State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich said. “Maybe a little superstition. Maybe they know something that we don’t know. They do a lot of research, the candidates do.”

The day marks the official start of election season. For some candidates, it was their first time filing to run for office. Others have more experience with the process.

“I feel now like I am much more prepared than in the past,” Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), who is running for her seventh term. “Because I know how the whole setup works. And I know the people personally, and that always helps.”

Ahead of this year’s election cycle, Democrat and Republican leaders laid out the priorities for their parties to convince citizens to vote for them.

“Top issues are the economy, ethics and corruption,” Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savana) said. “We’re right in the middle of a Burke’s trial right now we’re gonna in the spring, have Madigan’s trial.”

“I think it should be people priorities, you know, taking care of people,” Assistant Majority Leader Marcus Evans (D-Chicago) said. “Still healthcare, still energy, people want the energy bills to be low.”

Democrats said their focus is on keeping their seats by running.

“I think the Democrats have done a good job,” Evans said. “Our trackwork is pretty clear. I’m proud of Governor Pritzker’s work. I’m proud of the Democrats’ work. And I think that people are going to be our litmus tests.”

Republicans said their goal is to pick up more seats in the suburbs while also holding onto seats in Central Illinois. This includes Representative Dan Caulkins’s (R-Decatur) seat; he announced he would not seek reelection.

“That’s going to have a Republican primary and they’re going to figure that out.” McCombie said. “That’s a Red District and it’ll continue to be red.”