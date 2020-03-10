State’s coronavirus cases up to 19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Health joined other local departments in announcing the first Illinois residents outside of Chicago to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cases include a Kane County woman and a McHenry County teenager, neither of whom had a history of travel to an affected area nor any connection to already-known cases of coronavirus, according to a IDPH press release.

Health officials say their next step is identifying and contacting all close contacts to those individuals.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”

That brings the current number of cases in Illinois up to 19 individuals. Officials say they expect the number to increase as additional tests are administrators and additional cases identified. They say they are also still investigating the travel history of those affected with the virus including those of the following new cases in Cook County:

70s – male

60s – female

40s – female

40s – male

Chicago also saw two new cases, according to IDPH:

40s male

40s male

IDPH officials say the most recent cases of individuals with the virus “are (people) in isolation” who are “doing well.”