State’s attorney warns of unemployment scam

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said there is a scam going around the county regarding unemployment benefits.

In a release, Scott said residents have reported receiving unemployment benefit debit cards in the mail when they have not applied for them.

Scammers steal the identify of the victims, especially targeting senior citizens, open unemployment accounts in their names, then change the address on the account to have future debit cards sent to another location. Jay Scott, Macon County State’s Attorney

If you receive a debit card but have not filed for benefits, do not activate/use the card. You should report it to the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 1-800-814-0513 or on the IDES website.