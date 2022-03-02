SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has charged a third suspect related to the August 9, 2021, triple homicide that happened on 10th Street in Springfield.

On February 22, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office charged and secured arrest warrants for 21-year-old Kelton C. Galmore and 33-year-old Joseph W. Hembrough on 3 counts of first-degree murder with bond in the amount of $5,000,000.

The Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, in cooperation with the

United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, arrested Galmore and Hembrough was served with the Sangamon County arrest warrant while in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on an unrelated firearms charge.

Galmore was arraigned on February 23 and remains in the custody of the Sangamon County Jail on $5 million bond with a preliminary hearing date of March 3. Hembrough was arraigned on March 1, following transport to the Sangamon County Jail where he remains in custody with a bond in the $5,000,000. His preliminary hearing has been set for March 10.

Wright charged a third suspect, 20-year-old Larry McClain, Jr. with 3 Counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of obstructing justice.

McClain was arrested on March 2 by Springfield Police and U.S. Marshals. He is currently in the custody of the Sangamon County Jail with a bond set in the amount of $5 million and will be arraigned on March 3.