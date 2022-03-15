URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 17-year-old Ontario Walls agreed to prosecution in adult court and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of weapon for possessing a fully automatic firearm on January 14.

Pursuant to an agreement between Walls and the State’s Attorney’s Office, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Due to his age, Walls will begin serving that sentence in the Department of Juvenile Justice and then be transferred to the Department of Corrections when he turns 18.

On January 14, Champaign Police investigated an armed robbery in which the victim reported he was selling a phone and the suspect stole the phone from him at gunpoint. Officers located Walls in the area and found a 9mm handgun in his front pocket.

Police said the handgun had no serial number and was the type of gun in which the buyer completes the building process by drilling holes to make it functional, colloquially known as a ghost gun. The gun was also fitted with a switch rendering it fully automatic, fitting the legal definition of a machine gun. The gun was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz stated Walls had previous juvenile delinquency adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of firearms. Walls had been sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice in the past and was released on parole on September 2, 2021.