State’s Attorney not filing charges regarding truck driving through barbershop protest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said the Champaign County State’s Attorney will not file charges against a truck driver that was involved in an incident during a protest in front of Rogue Barber Company in July.

The group was protesting the former barbershop’s membership application asking them to sign-off on not being part of Black Lives Matter. A video online showed a truck driving through the protest.

Police said on September 25, they turned over their investigation findings to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be filed. This came after the police department said they conducted numerous interviews, examined videos from protestors and third-parties and analyzed other evidence.

On Oct. 2, 2020, the State’s Attorney’s Office informed the City they had declined to file state criminal charges against the truck’s driver for the following reasons:

*Evidence shows that the driver was driving slowly away from the scene;

*One of the protestors put their bike in the way of the truck; and

*Other protestors converged on the truck, pounded on the truck, and put themselves in front of the vehicle rather than moving away

The State’s Attorney’s Office also received other police reports regarding vandalism and threats made against the barbershop and its owner. Police said the State’s Attorney’s Office did not file charges against any of the people involved with those incidents.

The police department said they have posted their reports and videos collected during the investigation on their website. They said they made these available to the community “due to the public’s interest in this case and in keeping with the City’s commitment to transparency.” Additionally, they said private information was redacted from the materials because of law requirements.