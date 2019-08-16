State’s attorney: Man wastes “opportunity of a lifetime” by violating probation

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man was sentenced to six years in prison for violating probation. Jeremy Foreman was sentenced to probation for a class 2 robbery charge. At his initial sentencing hearing, the prosecution requested incarceration. Foreman faced up to seven years.

Earlier this year, at a hearing to revoke Foreman’s probation, Danville police officers provided evidence Foreman committed crimes including aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving, while on probation.

Authorities detailed a miles-long chase after Foreman refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Officials say Foreman ignored stop signs, committed lane violations, sped and endangered the lives of people on the road during the event which took place about 6 pm, on July 7, 2018. Foreman eventually crashed his car into a light-pole.

At a re-sentencing hearing Thursday, a detective with DPD testified Foreman filed an affidavit alleging a previous statement given to authorities was coerced. An investigation determined Foreman’s entire statement was video- and audio-taped and no coercion occurred.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy noted Foreman’s sentence of probation was the “opportunity of a lifetime” for a crime involving entering another person’s home and taking money and property by force.

Lacy goes on to say, “Rather than comply with the conditions of his sentence, Foreman chose to commit new crimes. Moreover, while in custody, he falsely accused a well-respected and hardworking Detective of serious misconduct; such preposterousness, the public should realize, the men and women of law enforcement have to endure far too often.”