VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Danville man recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he admitted taking personal items from a dead person’s home in 2021.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Macy said Eric Lang pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. In addition, Macy said Lang pleaded guilty to one count of robbery-victim over 60 years of age, for which Lang was sentenced to nine years in prison. These sentences are consecutive and Lang will have to serve one year of mandatory supervised release after the completion of his entire sentence.

According to officials, on June 2, 2021, Lang broke into a dead person’s home and took their personal items. He confessed after he was taken into custody.

Officials also stated that on June 5, 2021, while in custody at the Vermilion County Jail, Lang lured a custodian into a remote area of the jail, beat him up and stole his clothes, communications equipment and keys. Lang then attempted to escape the jail by impersonating the employee but was quickly exposed as an imposter.