CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced for murdering his girlfriend.

Tanesha Jenkins was found dead in her home February of 2020. Her boyfriend, Antoine Craig, was sentenced June 15, 2022 for her death.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Craig was sentenced to natural life without the possibility of parole. “Natural life incarceration is a sentence available when the jury finds a murder is accompanied by ‘exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty,'” said the state’s attorney.

When Jenkins’ was found, investigators located cuts on the sides of her face that were likely caused by glass. Officials said she had been smothered to death.

Rietz stated Jenkins’ family was in court for the sentencing on Wednesday. They gave victim impact statements and described Jenkins as “a ray of sunshine” and “someone that uplifted any and everyone around her,” including the defendant, according to Rietz.