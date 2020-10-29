State’s Attorney: Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Black Lives Matter sign in front of church

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney said a man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to “blow up” a Black Lives Matter sign in front of a church.

State’s Attorney Dan Wright said he filed charges of Intimidation and Telephone Harassment against 31-year-old Caleb May. Wright stated this comes after May was accused of calling the pastor of First Church of the Brethren and threatening to “blow up” a sign that had “Black Lives Matter” written on it. He said the intent was to cause the church to remove the sign, which was on the church’s property.

While the investigation did not indicate that the conduct was motivated by the actual or perceived race of the victim as necessary to charge as a hate crime, intimidation and harassment motivated by the exercise of every citizen’s right to free speech cannot be tolerated in our community. Dan Wright, Sangamon County State’s Attorney

May remains in the Sangamon County Jail on a bond of $50,000.